A NUMBER of organisations have thrown their support behind plans which could see the number of AMs in Wales increased from 60 to as many as 90.

This afternoon AMs are to vote on plans to launch a consultation into an electoral reform report released in December, which also recommended allowing 16 and 17-year-olds to vote in Assembly elections.

And now civic groups including the Electoral Reform Society Cymru, gender equality charity Chwarae Teg and the Welsh branch of the National Union of Students, have backed the recommendations.

Community Housing Cymru, the Institute of Welsh Affairs, public affairs organisation Positif and the Women's Equality Network Wales have also backed the plans.

In a joint statement the seven organisations said: “Wales is now at the forefront of bringing politics closer to voters.

"It is vital that these recommendations to strengthen the Senedd are taken to consultation to ensure we have an Assembly fit for the 21st century.

“We have witnessed a mounting sense of alienation from politics in Wales - and citizen-driven reform is needed to ensure everyone is fairly represented.

“If parties embrace this chance, Wales will be ready to take on the challenges of the coming years, with effective reforms in place for the 2021 elections.

"Beyond elections this will also help to ensure an Assembly more representative of the diverse range of people it serves.

“We welcome this consultation as a real chance for citizens to have their say on Wales’ constitution at this critical time. It is an opportunity which must not be missed - and which all sides should embrace.”

The independent report said the 40 constituencies in Wales should be cut in half, with each area represented by between four and six AMs.

This would involve merging Newport East and West, along with Monmouth and Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent and Islwyn, while Caerphilly would merge with Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney.

Each of these would be represented by either four or five AMs, except for Blaenau Gwent and Islwyn, which would be represented by four.

Regional AMs would be scrapped entirely.