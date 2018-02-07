A NEWPORT school has been closed to some pupils today because there is "no gas supply".

St Julian's School, in Newport, posted the message on its website yesterday, informing people that it would be closed today.

It said: "A gas leak was detected, and subsequently made safe at approximately 5pm on Tuesday, February 6.

"As a result, there is no gas supply to the hot water/heating system and canteen facilities in the main school building.

"The decision has been made to close the school on Wednesday, February 7.

"The school trip to Wembley on Wednesday will go ahead. Students need to meet staff outside Student Reception at 2.45pm."

An updated message on the website said: "I am sure you can appreciate the safety and wellbeing of both students and staff are my uppermost concerns.

"With this in mind we will open the school to all staff and Year 11 and 13 students only on Thursday. The school is closed for all LDC students.

"There will be no Year 11 exams on Thursday, February 8. We are able to host all lessons within the Jubilee and Technology blocks – which have heating. Toilet facilities, with hot water, are also available within the blocks. We will also make arrangements for food / snacks to be available in the Aspire cafe at break and lunch."