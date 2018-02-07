THERE'S still time to visit our South Wales Argus Camera at Newport's Riverfront.

More than 100 photographs were submitted by members and 60 photos have been chosen and are on display at the exhibition.

According to the Riverfront Theatre - where the exhibition is displayed- hundreds of people have turned up to have a look at the photos.

The exhibition was set up the coincide with the Wales Theatre Awards and will be open until February 24.

The theme is ‘performance’ and includes a range of photos by photographers based in Gwent, from nature to live music.

There are now more than 2,000 members in the South Wales Argus Camera Club and the group's popularity continues to grow.

The club is a Facebook group for keen photographers in the area who are looking to get their images in print.

All photos in the group have to be taken in Gwent.

Visit facebook.com/groups/argusphotosgroup to join.