We use cookies to give you the best experience on our website and bring you more relevant advertising.

Learn more about cookies
South Wales Argus

As it happened: Tottenham Hotspur 2 Newport County AFC 0

Last updated:

    Thousands of Newport County AFC fans have made the trip to Wembley today as the Exiles take on Tottenham Hotspur in a fourth-round Emirates FA Cup replay.
  • Join us for updates as fans gear up for the match ahead of the 7.45pm kickoff.
  • And make sure to stay with us for full match coverage and post-match reaction.
  • Get involved by Tweeting us your pictures and videos using the #OneClubOneCounty hashtag.
  • Alternatively, email us at newsdesk@southwalesargus.co.uk

Comments

or register leave a comment or rate a comment

News

Sport

Business

Awards

County

Dragons

What's On

Announcements

Voice

Magazines

Buy & Sell