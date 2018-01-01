We use cookies to give you the best experience on our website and bring you more relevant advertising.
Learn more about cookies
As it happened: Tottenham Hotspur 2 Newport County AFC 0
Thousands of Newport County AFC fans have made the trip to Wembley today as the Exiles take on Tottenham Hotspur in a fourth-round Emirates FA Cup replay.
-
- Join us for updates as fans gear up for the match ahead of the 7.45pm kickoff.
-
- And make sure to stay with us for full match coverage and post-match reaction.
-
- Get involved by Tweeting us your pictures and videos using the #OneClubOneCounty hashtag.
-
- Alternatively, email us at newsdesk@southwalesargus.co.uk
Comments