THE countdown is on to Newport County AFC's historic FA Cup fourth-round replay against Tottenham Hotspur.

To mark the occasion a die-hard county fan has written a poem inspired by fans who are on their way to Wembley.

The poem, titled ‘Wembley Bound’ was written by local steelworker and poet, Sean Edwards.

Earlier this month he was commissioned by the FA two write a poem which was read by actor Michael Sheen as well as Newport County AFC fans and members of the Newport community showing their support for their club.