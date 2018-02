POLICE are concerned for the welfare of a man missing from Newport.

Ian Brown, 40, has not been seen since Friday, January 19.

He is described as being white, approximately 5’8” in height and of medium build.

He has collar length straight brown hair, a full brown beard and speaks with a Welsh accent.

He is known to have links to the Weston Super Mare area.

If you have seen Ian Brown, or you know where he is, call police on 101 quoting log number 1800025314.