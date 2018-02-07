A DIVISIVE planning application which could see a Grade II listed building in Newport become a boutique hotel has been put on hold.

A planning application to convert Rothbury House in Stow Park Circle, a former nursing home, into a hotel and restaurant was thrown out in 2015 over concerns around parking and impact on the surrounding area.

Brothers Pasquale and Sergio Cinotti, owners of Gemmeli Restaurant in Spytty, later submitted a revamped application, which was presented to Newport City Council's planning committee today.

But, although the Cinotti brothers have claimed the new application addresses the reasons the previous plan was thrown out, the proposal has proven deeply unpopular with many in the area, with concerns cited including noise, an increase in on-road parking and the implication of allowing a business to open in the mostly residential area.

Speaking at this morning's meeting on behalf of residents, Mrs Dunn of Stow Park Circle said she and her neighbours had faced "a decade of anxiety and uncertainty" over the future of the prominent building.

"This application is a repackage of the one refused in 2015," she said.

She added: "Stow Park Circle is the place we call home.

"It's not in the city centre where restaurants and accommodation is encouraged."

Gaer ward member Cllr Mark Whitcutt also spoke in opposition to the application, which was recommended for approval by the council's planning department, at yesterday's meeting. He said he was concerned allowing the application would "set a damaging precedent".

"There is absolutely nothing like this in Stow Park Circle and, in my contention, this is not the place for such a development," he said. "It's a quiet residential area."

But David Gray, representing the Cinotti brothers, said the application would "facilitate the reoccupation and r-use of an historic building that has laid empty for more than 10 years."

Speaking during today's meeting Marshfield ward member Cllr Richard White said: "The issue before us is we've got a very historically important building which is going to ruin."

After a discussion members voted in favour of visiting the site before making a decision.

Langstone ward member Cllr Ray Mogford said: "This is an important decision, there are a lot of residents against it, so it's important we get it right."

To view the application visit newport.gov.uk/planning and search for 17/0397.