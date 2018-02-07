AFTER 70 years of supporting his team, Graham Williams is not planning to let a stay in the Royal Gwent Hospital stop him following his beloved Newport County AFC.

The 80-year-old, who broke his hip at the end of December, will be keeping tabs on the Emirates FA Cup fourth round replay at Wembley, even if there is not a TV on the ward.

He will be listening intently on the “wireless” with a radio beside his bed, provided by his daughter, as County take on Tottenham Hotspur for a place in the fifth round.

Picture Chris Tinsley

“I’ve been a County fan since I was about 10-years-old. I can remember going to my first game at Somerton Park, on Cromwell Road. It could even have been a cup game,” said Mr Williams, who grew up near the ground.

“Ever since then, I’ve been a County fan.

“I can’t watch the game unfortunately. But I’ll be able to listen to it on the radio.

“The nurses have been so good to me by letting me have the radio in here. I can’t thank them enough. I feel very lucky.”

Picture Chris Tinsley

Mr Williams reserved special praise for the team’s manager Michael Flynn - not only for his time as a player but also for the way he’s transformed the County’s fortunes.

With the new-found optimism, and the magic of the FA Cup, the 80-year-old was confident of his team getting a shock result.

Picture Chris Tinsley

“I was so happy when they got the draw and the replay. I reckon they will beat them. We’ll beat them,” he said.

“I’ve got a funny feeling. I was 90 per cent sure but now that’s gone up. I’d say closer to 95 per cent sure that we’ll win.

“This is a massive occasion for County. It is great for the younger fans who are experiencing this for the first time.

“Just to think that they were in the conference only a few years ago.

“It is massive for the city also.”