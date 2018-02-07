CHRISTMAS cheer continues at a Gwent hospice as they received £8,000 thanks to a Santa’s grotto.

The Hospice of the Valleys was chosen as the charity for the Kingsway Shopping Centre’s 2017 grotto.

The Newport shopping centre sponsored the grotto and provided the toys that were given out by Santa.

They raised £8,000 for the hospice which provides specialist palliative care to the people of Blaenau Gwent.

The charity have also been chosen as the recipients of funds from the 2018 grotto.

Grant Usmar, the hospice’s chief executive, said: “This really is an amazing donation to receive and will make a significant difference for the hundreds of families we support each year.

“We are very grateful for the time and energy of the volunteers who not only raised funds for Hospice of the Valleys, they also gave a great experience to the families who visited the grotto.”

Colin Rees, operations manager of the Kingsway Centre, added: “We were very pleased to support Hospice of the Valleys with the Christmas grotto and we are looking forward to be working with them again this year.”

Established in Tredegar in 1991, the hospice is the preferred provider of specialist palliative care in Blaenau Gwent for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.

In 2017 the charity spent £1.79m on providing hospice care to people in the region.

The grotto opened its doors on November 16 and was open until Christmas Eve.