A RAINBOW flag will fly at Caerphilly County Borough Council’s headquarters to celebrate and show support for LGBT History Month.

LGBT History Month aims to promote equality and diversity by increasing the visibility of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people, their history, lives and experiences.

It also aims to raise awareness and advancing education on matters affecting the LGBT community.

Equalities champion for Caerphilly, Cllr James Pritchard said: “We are privileged to live in an area that celebrates diversity, and showing our support for LGBT History Month is an important way for us to lead on promoting equality and diversity in our county borough. We are very proud to fly the rainbow flag at Penallta House to show our support."

Since its introduction, the Youth Service project, which is held on the last Saturday of every month at Blackwood Library between 12pm and 3pm, regularly provides support to around 35 young people, with some even attending the project from neighbouring county boroughs.

In addition, some of the LGBTQ+ group attended a conference at the Senedd called ‘OUTing the past’, while various workshops will be taking place at The Basement in Blackwood Library during the month.