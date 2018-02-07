THE Deputy Commissioner for Older People in Wales has visited one of Melin Homes’ sheltered schemes recently in a bid to learn more about the services residents want from Welsh Government.

Kelly Davies chatted to residents at St Mary’s Court in Newport when she dropped in on their coffee morning.

She was keen to learn more about the benefits of living in a sheltered scheme as well as any issues older people face.

Residents told her about their daily lives at our sheltered scheme and how they are teaming up with a local school and recently enjoyed a board games day with primary school pupils from St Woolos.

Ms Davies said: “It was wonderful to meet with the residents of St. Mary’s Court.

"I had such a warm welcome and it was great to hear about all the activities they are involved in and what a great social life they have.

"There was a real sense of community and a clear support network. I look forward to visiting again soon to join their intergenerational group.”

Paula Kennedy, the chief executive of Melin Homes, added: “We are here to provide homes, but we’re also passionate about creating opportunities for people and communities to thrive.

"Having met the residents at St Mary’s I know that they have a lot to offer and as an organisation we are pleased that the commissioner’s office has taken the time to listen to their views.”