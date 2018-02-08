NEW information in the case surrounding the disappearance of the Manic Street Preachers’ guitarist Richey Edwards could provide a new line of inquiry, according to his sister.

The Blackwood band’s rhythm guitarist and co-lyricist went missing more than 23 years ago – February 1, 1995 – when driving from London to Cardiff, travelling over the Severn Bridge.

Aged 27 when he went missing, Mr Edwards has not been seen since, despite rumoured sightings, and the family have made appeals of information based on his last known movements.

In an interview with ITV Cymru Wales for the Wales This Week programme, Rachel Edwards says that “vital information” has come to light.

“We were told that Richard crossed the bridge at 2.55pm,” she said.

“And we have the toll booth receipt that says 2.55.

“So we were led to believe there was an eight-hour window between his time of departing the hotel to crossing the bridge on that same day.”

Throughout the police investigation, carried out by the Metropolitian Police, Mr Edwards’ family had been told that he had checked out of a London hotel at 7am and had driven across the Severn Bridge to Cardiff later that afternoon.

But Mr Edwards’ sister is now convinced those timings do not add up.

“But it’s since come to light by tracking down the person who made the (bridge’s time recording)machines and making inquiries that that was a 24-hour clock, it always was,” she said. “So that meant 2.55 was 2.55am.

“So we were appealing to people to have seen him at certain times that day when actually those times are meaningless now.

“We are hoping that it will establish a new line of inquiry because this is vital information that changes everything and turns it all on its head and needs to be looked at again.”

The Metropolitan Police, who are handling the investigation into Edwards’ disappearance, say the case remains open and that his family’s findings are being looked into.

Mr Edwards’ car was later found abandoned at the Severn View service station.

Wales This Week: The Left Behind, airs tonight at 8.30pm on ITV Cymru Wales, and other stories of missing people from Wales will form part of the programme.