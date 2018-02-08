LONG delays were reported around Newport yesterday morning, causing a flood of complaints from motorists.

Traffic chaos was reported on Cardiff Road and the Southern Distributor Road in Newport, while there were also problems on the M4 near the city.

And now motorists are being warned of further disruption as new traffic plans are put in place to allow for improvements at junction 28 of the M4.

Newport Bus said on its official Twitter page that a crash on the M4 eastbound caused delays to its services.

Drivers were said to be facing delays of more than 90 minutes on the M4 eastbound between junction 24 and junction 22. The bus company also reported 13-mile tailbacks on the M4 at junction 28 eastbound.

Further down the M4, a truck hit a sign leading to road closures and emergency repairs.

It happened on the M4 eastbound between junction 22 and junction 20.

The incident caused severe tailbacks and congestion affecting the M4 in Wales, and the Severn Bridge to be closed, diverting traffic to the Second Severn Crossing.

Ongoing roadworks at junction 28 of the M4 also made problems worse.

The work, being carried out by contractors Costain, is part of a project aimed at improving the M4 junction 28 Tredegar Park roundabout, the A467 Bassaleg roundabout, and the Southern Distributor Road (SDR) Pont Ebbw roundabout.

A 32-year-old motorist, who did not wish to be named, said there had been a "significant increase" in traffic delays in the last two weeks around Newport.

Before the delays, he said it took him around 35-40 minutes to travel to work from Blackwood to Newport, but that recently it had taken as long as between two and three hours.

He said: "It is understandable there is going to be congestion but this has got to the point where the whole of Newport is basically at a standstill. It just can't go on."

Brian Greaves, senior community relations manager for Costain, said they received a number of complaints. But he said the delays were due to "unconnected accidents or incidents on the M4 motorway."

He also warned of possible disruption from today.

He said: "We will be introducing and monitoring new traffic management arrangements at Tredegar Park roundabout and might expect a small level of delay as drivers become accustomed to the new arrangements.

"We very much regret any inconvenience or delays are work is causing but we are confident that the delays this week have not been caused by our work."