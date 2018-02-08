MEDICAL staff from St John Cymru Wales have launched a fundraising drive to help fund a trip to Northern India to deliver first aid training.

Mark Gordon and Gaz Lloyd-Ford, of St John Cymru, have been chosen to teach first aid skills to children and young adults who have no access to emergency care and limited access to health care.

Cwmbran divisional secretary for St John Cymru Wales, Mr Lloyd-Ford, said: “It’s a programme that has been running for 13 years.

“The training is given to members of the exiled Tibetan community in Northern India including school children and orphans, Buddhist monks and nuns, refugees, community educators, medical and nursing students and those who are qualified.

“The nearest hospital is six hours away minimum and transport links are awful."

To take part in the trip in April, the pair need to fundraise £2,250 and are planning several charity events including a trek up the highest peak in South Wales, Pen-y-Fan, on February 17.

Other events include a raffle, a training event in Cwmbran Centre and a fun charity event which will see St John Cymru cadet youth members cover the pair in baked beans for the fund.

The pair have set up a JustGiving page raising £175 towards their total so far.

A statement on the page adds: “Every year St John Cymru Wales sends first aid trainers to India to provide lifesaving education.

“We have been lucky enough to be chosen to represent St John Cymru/Wales during April 2018.

“As part of the fundraising projects we plan to walk up Pen-y-fan which has the highest peak in South Wales (sic) which we are aiming undertake mid-February.

“We are going to have a raffle with some awesome prizes and a first aid training event in Cwmbran Centre in the near future.

“Oh and rather worryingly we are going to allow our cadet youth members to cover us in baked beans.”

Many supporters have also posted messages of encouragement on the fundraising page.

Sally-Lorena Burlow, posting on the Just Giving page, said: “You’re both amazing we love you."

Lucy Allen added: “Good luck Mark and Gaz, hope the weather is clement for your challenge.”

St John Cymru Wales is a charity dedicated to the teaching and practice of first aid.

Their services include teaching people in the workplace, community, schools and through activities for young people.

The charity also teaches people who become volunteers who offer their skills and time within the community at public events or providing support to local ambulance services.

To donate to the fundraising drive, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/gazandmarkindiafirstaid2018