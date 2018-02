POLICE are looking for information after four bikes worth an estimated £20,000 were snatched from a camper van.

The bikes were taken from a parked vehicle outside the Pandy Inn, near Abergavenny, between 4.30pm - 6.10pm on Saturday, Feburary 3.

A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: "The suspects gained access to the bikes after cutting off the lock and chain securing the storage compartment at the rear of the camper van."

Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting log 344 3/2/18