A GROUP of amateur rowers from Newport have beaten the "world's toughest row" across the Atlantic Ocean in their bid to raise money for charity.

Team Oarstruck reached the finish line in Antigua on Wednesday, having set off from the Canary Islands in December.

Former Caerleon Comprehensive school pupils, John Morgan, Hugo Thompson, Monty Williams and Joel Wood battled more than 3,000 miles of open water as part of the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge.

Their triumph is made even sweeter with the knowledge that Mr Thompson, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in 2015, has become the first person with the condition to row across the Atlantic.

The crew took on the challenge with the aim of raising £50,000 for Diabetes UK, and have so far raised £8,000 of their total.

Now sporting weathered beards and tanned skin, they sailed into port to be welcomed by large crowds of supporters.

Hundreds of well-wishers have also taken to Team Oarstruck's Facebook page to congratulate them and share their success with others.

“Huge congratulations team oarstruck such a huge achievement for you all,” wrote Richard Spuffard.

“What all would’ve started with a little idea and now over the line as a team. What a journey, adventure and a story. Fair play.”

Jayne Warren added: “Well done all of you on your amazing achievement you and your families must all be so proud.”

Newport West AM Jayne Bryant has also been keeping a close eye on the boys' progress.

“Huge Congratulations to Team Oarstruck on completing their 3,000 mile row and docking safely in Antigua,” said Ms Bryant.

“Their commitment and dedication is truly inspiring, and Hugo has demonstrated that Type 1 Diabetes shouldn’t be a barrier to achieving your goals.

“The Team have really done Newport proud, and I’m sure their family and friends can’t wait to welcome them home.”

To donate to Team Oarstruck's fundraising campaign for Diabetes UK, click here.