A HEAD teacher has issued a wanrning to parents after a boy was approached by a stranger this morning.

The Griffithstown Primary School pupil, who was unharmed in the incident, said the man he described as short and in his 40s said he had a present to give him.

Please be vigilant on the way to and from school. A ‘short’ male in his 40s approached a pupil this morning. The pupil was unharmed. We have spoken to the police. Please keep a watchful eye. — Griffithstown School (@Griff_HEAD) February 8, 2018

Head teacher Nicholas Blackburn said: “The boy was on the footpath and the man was on the street and there was a good bit of distance between them.

“The man said something about having a present for him and the boy did exactly what he should do and ran to school and told a member of staff.

“When something like this happens we follow procedure. We contact the parents and call the police.”

This morning the school have been using the incident to remind children of the importance of safety and what they should do when they encounter a stranger.

Mr Blackburn said: “We have always taught children about stranger danger and that they should run to nearest adult they trust or back to school if they are approached.

“This is the first time we have has anything like this.

“We always highlight anything like this because parents feel reassured that we are taking it seriously.”

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a 11-year-old boy who was approached by a man in the lane between Panteg House in Griffithstown and Griffithstown Primary school around 9am this morning.

"The man called the boy over however the boy ran away to school and was unharmed.

"The man is described as being white and short in height, dressed in a blue coat, black jeans, white trainers and a grey hat."

Police sergeant Lee Rees added: "I’d like to reassure parents that this appears to be an isolated incident.

"Officers have been patrolling the area at school finish time this afternoon and will be patrolling tomorrow morning at the start of school. If anyone has any concerns, please speak to the officers available.

"Officers are investigating and if anyone has any information or concerns relating to this, please call 101 quoting log number 155 8/2/18."

On Friday a similar incident took place at St Gabriel's RC Primary School in Newport.

The boy was walking on Sterndale Bennett Road on his way home from school on February 2 between 3.30pm and 3.40pm when he was approached by a man in a red Mini Cooper.