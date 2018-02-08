A MAN has admitted to shooting an air pistol and injuring another man in Abergavenny.

Adam Wilkins, 31, pleaded guilty to ABH at Newport Magistrates Court this morning and remains in police custody.

Armed police and a police helicopter were called to the area of Dan-y-Deri on Tuesday.

During the dispute a 26-year-old man suffered injuries to his leg after being shot.

He was taken to hospital with minor injuries and was discharged later that day.

A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: "This was an isolated incident and at no point were the public in any danger."

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting log 270 6/2/18.