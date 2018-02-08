A CHARITY dinner with legendary boxer Lee Selby will be held tomorrow evening.

The event is being held to help raise £8,000 for the remaining costs of the David 'Bomber' Pearce statue, which is now in Newport.

Nephew Luke Pearce said: "It will be a fun night. The extra money is needed to cover transportation, construction and for the plinth.There will be a meal and a talk with Lee Selby."

He added: "I would like to thank the following for their support towards the statue - the Morris family and Nigel Pearce for raising £400, the Beaumont family and Robert Beaumont for donating £100, Danny Giles for donating £100 and the Neon for raising £300."

The event will be held tomorrow (Friday) at Pill Harriers Rugby Club from 7pm. Tickets are £20 per person and tables cost £200.