IMAGINE giving your sweetheart a truly unique gift this Valentine’s Day.

Well thanks to our romantic competition, you can win them a special painting by artist Christopher Langley - a prize worth £170.

The South Wales Argus is teaming up with Mr Langley to offer our winner an artwork created from a photograph of their loved one, or a landscape of a place which is special to them.

All you have to do is tell us your romantic story, and the one judged the best by the panel of judges will win the unique present.

Mr Langley creates artworks for commercial and private customers, including portraits, landscapes, and works of much-loved pets.

Mr Langley said: “What a specially-created artwork can say is so much better than a bunch of flowers.”

HOW YOU CAN WIN:

Send us the picture of your valentine or your special landscape by February 12, including your name, your address, your daytime telephone number, and your amazing love story.

Our panel of judges, including Mr Langley, will pick a winner and inform them.

The judges’ decision is final and hard copy pictures will not be returned.

The winner, their story, and their artwork will be featured in the Argus.