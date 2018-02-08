ONE hundred limited edition pin packs bearing the signature of a former prisoner of war from Newport will form part of his 100th birthday celebrations.

The packs - available from the Royal British Legion - will go on sale later this month and will honour Bassaleg’s Ron Jones.

Each pack contains a pin from 1914 to 1918 and the limited edition items also commemorate 100 years since the end of the First World War.

The Auschwitz survivor, who will be 101 in April, said: “I am very proud – very proud indeed to have this honour.

“The Royal British Legion does such great work for raising money for former service personnel. I still give what I can to them.

“I’m very grateful that people still take an interest in me and my stories, and part of that ties in with the work for the Legion.

“People are still surprised by my memory, particularly the schoolchildren.”

Gwent Poppy Appeal co-ordinator Mike Jones said: “I decided it would be a good idea to commemorate Ron’s 100th birthday as well as him receiving his British Empire Medal this year.

“We have all these pins and it's also the 100th anniversary of the First World War this year, so it all fits together well.

“I thought it would be an ideal opportunity to make something out of them. There are 100 packs available for 100 years.”

The packs will be £23 each and anyone wanting one will need to donate the money to the Royal British Legion.

Mr Jones added: “Ron was born in 1917 and he went to war in 1940 which meant he was 23-years-old, so I thought a donation of £23 fits in well with the theme.”

Lynne Woodyatt, the Royal British Legion’s community fundraiser for south east Wales, said: “Ron is a remarkable gentleman.

“His story and support of the Poppy Appeal has been well documented over the past few years.

“These commemorative Poppy pin packs, marking both his 100th birthday and him receiving the British Empire Medal are a wonderful idea, and we thank him for allowing them to be produced in his name.

“The donations for these commemorative packs will go towards the Legion’s vital work helping Armed Forces personnel, past and present, and their families.”

For donations, contact Mike Jones by calling 07878 339933 or emailing mike.legion@hotmail.com