A MUSIC festival will be taking place in Newport later this summer in support of a city-based cancer charity and hospice.

Billed as a “family-friendly” event, Portstock 2018 will come to Tredegar Park on Saturday, August 18 in aid of St David’s Hospice Care.

The first act of the one-day festival has already been confirmed as Undy-based acoustic guitarist and loop-pedal musician Lucas Alexander, who is also performs under the name of the Ed Sheeran Encounter.

Further acts will be announced throughout the year as well as information on how to obtain tickets or attend the festival.

For further information about the festival, search ‘Portstock’ on Facebook or ‘Portstock Festival’ on Twitter

Alternatively call St David’s Hospice care on 01633 851051 or go to stdavidshospicecare.org.