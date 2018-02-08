Firefighters tackled a large fire involving a garage in Ringland, Newport on Thursday evening.

Crews were called at around 5.40pm to the fire in Ringwood Avenue, Newport.

A spokesman for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to a fire involving a garage and that there were some cars inside.

Two fire engines were sent, with crews using two water tanks, two breathing apparatus and an aerial appliance to deal with the blaze.

The stop message was received at around 9.45pm.

The fire service said nearby properties were evacuated as a precaution.

Interruptions were reported to water supplies in the area.

Welsh Water said around 540 properties could have been affected.

A spokesman said: "We were made aware of possible interruptions to some water supplies in the Ringland area of Newport earlier this evening. This was because the fire service were drawing on the supply to fight a fire in the area.

"All supplies should now be back to normal, though some people may experience a slight discolouration of their tap water after the supply returns to normal. This is not unusual after an incident of this nature and should clear within a short period of time.

"If anyone has concerns about their water, we would ask they call our operational helpline on 0800 052 0130.”

The road was closed to traffic, but police have confirmed it has now re-opened.

Newport city councillor Laura Lacey (Ringland ward) said five homes were evacuated for precautionary measures.

She said: "I had a call from from the leader of the council and the cabinet member earlier who were monitoring the situation.

"Gold Command said that five houses were evacuated for precautionary measures but no intervention was required from the council at this time though we will monitor it closely."

Firefighters are due to return to the site this morning for a re-inspection.

RINGWOOD AVENUE has now Reopened. Thank you all for your patience. — Alway NPT (@gpalway) February 8, 2018