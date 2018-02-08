ICE is set make roads and pavements slippy this morning, with temperatures forecast to fall below freezing after the current spell of rain.

A yellow warning of ice and snow has been issued for Wales by the Met Office from shortly after midnight until noon.

Some wintry showers are forecast, and road and rail journeys are likely to take longer.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Some heavy outbreaks of sleet and snow will give tricky conditions at first.

"Skies are set to brighten this afternoon though with some sunshine emerging.

"Despite this it will feel cold with a few further snow showers possible. Maximum temperature 5 °C."