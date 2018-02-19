NOISE-PROOFING works costing £86,000 are set to get under way at a Newport play area this month.

The Afon Village Multi Use Games Area (MUGA) in Rogerstone has been blighted by issues in recent years, with some residents living nearby calling for it to be moved over the effect it has had on their day-to-day lives.

The council spent £59,000 on the site previously, only for legal proceedings to be filed against the local authority by a homeowner alleging statutory noise nuisance, the Argus can reveal.

According to the council, these proceedings have been adjourned pending the outcome of the works – which it says will “upgrade the facility and provide noise insulation all the way around the MUGA to address nuisance complains and reduce noise levels to an acceptable level”.

It will bring the total spent on the MUGA to around £145,000.

A council document seen by the Argus, issued last week prior to the work starting, says: “The Rivermead MUGA is part of the Rivermead Community Centre building in the centre of Afon Village. The centre and MUGA has been run by Newport City Council since it was built in 2006. During the past few years there have been ongoing complaints from residents regarding unacceptable levels of noise from the use of the MUGA facility and anti-social behaviour.

“Maintenance work was carried out on the site in 2016. However further anti-social behaviour has occurred, and ongoing complaints have been received from some local residents regarding noise nuisance.

“One complainant has issued legal proceeding against the council in the magistrates’ court alleging statutory noise nuisance.”

A spokeswoman from Newport City Council said on the matter: “Following completion of the previous maintenance work, further complaints were received from some local residents about anti-social behaviour and ongoing noise nuisance.

“One complainant has issued legal proceeding against the council.”

She added: “These proceedings have been adjourned, by agreement with the complainants, pending completion of the planned refurbishment work to upgrade the facility and provide additional sound-proofing and noise insulation.

“In the meantime, stricter management has been introduced to regulate times of use of the MUGA.”

The work is set to begin on February 26, for approximately four weeks.

The council document added: “The facility will be a restricted area to the public during this time.”