A FORMER driving instructor who broke several ribs in a motorway crash last week has shared the details of the incident in a bid to highlight the dangers of driving.

John Reynolds, who lives in Brynglas, has said that were it not for his seatbelt he “would have gone straight through the windscreen and been killed”.

The 51-year-old had been headed to work on Monday February 12 as normal, joining the M4 from Malpas Road.

There was already heavy congestion and a 40mph limit had been in place.

Mr Reynolds said: “I was travelling at 35mph and decided to move into the middle lane because vehicles were moving quicker.

"As I did this, so too did the car behind me though. The driver beeped me, with the view I had cut him up.

“This distracted me for a second, and I then moved into the third lane. I glanced my shoulder to make sure it was safe and then bang."

Mr Reynolds, who was driving a black Fiat Punto, had driven into the back of a stationary car.

"I did not realise that the car in front had come to a stop,” he added.

"I hit my head badly, with blood dripping down my face. I could not get out of the car because the door had buckled.

"The pain was excruciating."

"Thankfully the people in the other car were fine."

The former driving instructor was then taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital and kept overnight.

Mr Reynolds, who was left with four broken ribs following the crash, said he was thankful the outcome was not worse.

"If this can happen to me as former a driving instructor, it can happen to anyone,” he added.

"Wearing a seatbelt is so important.

“I just want to raise awareness.”

Gwent Police have been contacted for comment.