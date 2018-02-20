A HOMELESS pup that is almost completely bald after months of neglect is now being cared for by Blue Cross pet charity in Newport.

The 10-month-old cocker spaniel, named Prim, was found wandering the streets as a stray and picked up by a dog warden. She was helped by Hope Rescue before being taken to the Blue Cross rehoming and advice unit in Willenhall Street, Newport.

Prim is suffering from an extreme case of demodex mange, which, if left untreated, can cause dogs to lose all their fur. The condition can be uncomfortable and cause dry, cracked and itchy skin.

Hannah Wiltshire, Centre Manager at Blue Cross Newport, said: "It’s really upsetting to see such a young dog endure such a tough start to life. Her condition is so severe that she has almost no fur left on her body. Not only is her skin very sore, but she must have been very cold. Whoever owned her must have let her suffer for months without any treatment. Thankfully she’s now in safe hands and we will do everything we can to get her back on her paws."

The charity, which helps more than 10,000 pets a year across its rehoming services, is currently treating Prim for her mange. The cocker spaniel is having daily antibiotics, steroids and medicated baths. The team at Blue Cross Newport hopes Prim will make a speedy recovery and will soon be ready to find a new family.

Mrs Wiltshire adds: "It will take a while for Prim’s fur to grow back but we will take good care of her and keep her nice and warm. Prim is a shy and cautious pup, but in the short time she’s been with us she’s really starting to show her friendly, playful side. She loves cuddles and treats and is much happier now her skin is getting regular treatment – she must feel so much better."

To find out more about Blue Cross visit bluecross.org.uk. To contact the Newport rehoming and advice unit, call 0300 777 1590 or email newport@bluecross.org.uk.