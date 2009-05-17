DOWNING Street has rejected a call by a committee of MPs for an early vote on plans which could see the number of Welsh MPs cut from 40 to 29.

The Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, of which Newport West's Paul Flynn is a member, had called for a vote on the plan to cut the overall number of MPs for 650 to 600 to be brought forward.

The committee said if the proposals are defeated in Parliament vote, due to be held in the autumn, it will not be possible to carry out a fresh review before the next General Election, due to be held in 2022.

The plans include creating a single Newport constituency and scrapping Islwyn.

A statement from the committee said: "If it moved quickly, it would be possible for the government to introduce new legislation to allow for a new boundary review and for it to be implemented prior to a 2022 election.

"However, the window for such a decision is short.

"What is clear is that there are serious problems with using the existing boundaries for a further election in 2022, which appears to be the only likely alternative option given the parliamentary arithmetic."

But Theresa May rejected calls for an early vote. A spokesman for the prime minister said she remains committed to delivering "more equal and updated" constituencies.

The plan would also see parts of Newport East merged with Monmouth and Torfaen, while part of Newport West will join Caerphilly.

Islwyn will be scrapped altogether, becoming parts of Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly and Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney, while Croesyceiliog and Llanyrafon will become part of Torfaen.

Part of Caerphilly will also become part of Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney.