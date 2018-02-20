A MATHS teacher from Caerphilly who sent a birthday card to a 15-year-old girl at a private Catholic school has been given a black mark on his record for "inappropriate" behaviour.

A disciplinary panel ruled Luke Stewart, 28, can carry on teaching - despite finding him guilty of unacceptable professional misconduct.

Mr Stewart was investigated by senior staff at St John's College in Cardiff after pupils complained of "favouritism" shown towards the 15-year-old.

The Education Workforce Council hearing in Cardiff heard Stewart sent the girl birthday cards and signed them off as "Stewey".

He also wrote "inappropriate comments" on her exam papers, and was also found to have engaged in "extensive text message conversations" with the teenager's mother.

But panel chair Helene Mansfield said there was not enough evidence to prove Stewart had flirted, shown favouritism, or encroached the girl's personal space.

Mr Stewart was given a Conditional Registration Order which will last until May this year.

The order allows him to keep his place on the teaching register and work in education.

Mr Stewart left Roman Catholic college St John's - rated in the top ten in Britain for A-level results last year - by mutual agreement in 2016.