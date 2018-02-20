MORE than 100 people flocked to a Newport community centre yesterday to take part in celebrations for Chinese New Year.

Locke Street Community Centre, in Queen's Hill, was buzzing with activities yesterday, as Newport Chinese Community Centre group held a celebratory party for the Year of the Dog.

The walls of the centre were covered in "lucky" red colour-items, with traditional Chinese music being played.

But even though the Year of the Dog was welcomed Friday, celebrations will continue for two weeks.

Enoch Ho, who is a member of the group, said the day was "fun".

He said: "We have put on a buffet, film and raffle for people to celebrate Chinese New Year

"There is a lot of red because we think it is lucky.

"We decided to hold the party on a Tuesday because most Chinese people keep this day free."

He added: "I hope everyone has a nice year."

Fu John, who lives in Caerphilly, said he had been "looking forward" to the party for weeks.

"I am enjoying everything here," he said.

"I think it is great to see people altogether and having a good time."

Bill Wong, also a member of the group, added that he "liked" the music and traditional tea.

He said: "I was born in Shanghai and came to the UK in the 1980s. I have lived in Newport since then.

"I miss certain things about China, especially traditional Chinese tea and music. But the party has both that is why I am happy."