A POPULAR city half marathon returns next month and volunteers are needed to make the event a success.

The Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon takes place on March 4 and volunteers and marshals are needed for roles at different points along the course.

There are various volunteering positions available but all roles involve shouting encouragement, clapping and high-fiving people while making sure they’re running the 13.1 miles.

Starting in the City Centre and finishing on the Riverfront, the race follows a scenic route passing by the Transporter Bridge and Friars Walk, skirting Newport Castle before heading out to Caerleon using the main roads and cycle paths.

The finish line is at the University of South Wales, Newport campus.

Money raised will help support St David’s Hospice Care in Newport which cares for more than 3,200 patients and families every year, at a cost of more than £7.5 million.

Christine Vorres from the Hospice and event organiser said: "Volunteers are absolutely crucial to the successful running of the Hospice fundraising effort, "We simply couldn’t arrange this event without the help and support of our army of volunteers. What better way to spend a spring Sunday morning?

"You cannot underestimate the difference a stranger shouting your name pushes you on towards that finish line."

There are a number of volunteer roles available from helping with registration in Newport Leisure Centre, throughout the route at the different mile markers being a marshal as well as manning one of the water stations and finish line.

The South Wales Argus will also be at the end of the race cheering on runners.

To volunteer email to hello@stdavidshospicecare.org and include a mobile number as well as indicating which role you would like. For more information call 01633 851051.

There will be a volunteers meeting on Wednesday February 28, venue and time will be confirmed by the charity.

Find out more about the Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon and how to enter at www.cityofnewporthalfmarathon.com.

The route can be found at www.goodrunguide.co.uk/RouteMap/MyRoutes/535974