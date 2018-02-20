THE bells of St Woolos Cathedral rang out as mourners gathered for the funeral of a much-loved former mayor.

Former mayors, councillors, members of the Lions International and friends joined to remember David Atwell who served as the mayor of Newport May 2016 to May 2017.

Musicians from Gwent Music, who Mr Atwell supported,played songs including Calon Lan as mourners took their seats.

Mr Atwell died January 22 while he was being cared for by St David's Hospice and as requested by the family, mourners wore purple and gold in their outfits as a mark of respect.

The funeral, which was led by The Very Reverenced Lister Tonge Dean of Monmouth, took place at the cathedral where he was baptised and remained a member of the congregation until his death.

The coffin was brought into the cathedral draped in a black and amber flag which bore the coat of arms of Newport, also known as the Civic Badge. As the coffin was brought to the altar Aaron Copland's Fanfare for the Common Man played as mourners stood in respect.

At the funeral Cllr Matthew Evans, who is a former mayor, paid tribute to Mr Atwell.

He said: “It has been a recurring theme in all the tributes that I have seen about David that he was a real gentleman. Everyone who worked with him will agree that he was so much more than that.

“I knew he would become an excellent mayor. Sadly half way through his mayoral year he suffered a brain tumour and few thought he would be able to continue, but with courage and determination he completed the year and I don’t think there was a dry eye in the council chamber when he spoke.”

His daughter Portia Newling also spoke of his term as mayor and how he was battling a brain tumour during his time in office. She also paid tribute to her mother Carole who stood by his side.

Ms Newling said: “His determination to continue was matched by Mum’s determination to serve all term. Always at his side, and eventually even speaking on his behalf, despite the anxiety and distress caused by his treatment and diagnosis.”

She also shared memories of her father from his sporting days as a rugby player to family trips in the family holiday, including driving to Switzerland.

During the service the Karl Daymond singing club, of which Mr Atwell’s daughter Vicky is a member, sang What a Wonderful World and a signed performance of Sospan Fach which raised a few smiles and received a round of applause.

They also sang Bill Withers' Lean On Me and Ave Maria during the commendation.

Following the service at St Woolos Cathedral the funeral cortege travelled to Langstone Vale Crematorium for a service followed by a wake at the Coldra Court Hotel.

Donations in Mr Atwell were made to St David's Hospice Care in Newport.