A NEWPORT venue will be celebrating its second birthday this weekend.

The Neon, in Clarence Place, will be marking the birthday on Sunday, February 25, from 6pm until late.

A spokesman for the venue said: "We will be celebrating two years of live music, sports, comedy and events with our #PartyInThePort.

"This is a free event to thank the community, showing our pride for the 'Port!"

He said that, on Sunday, they will have live music between 7pm and 11pm from Local Partystarters Skinflint and Newport favourites Taffy Was a Thief. They will also have DJs and live performers.

Newport city Radio will also be present - together with a few little extra birthday surprises.