A BLACKWOOD woman has lost more than five stones through healthy eating after she was told she could not be operated on due to her weight.

Jennifer Evans was a size 20 at the age of 16 and said she had been a "big girl" all of her life, that was, until she was told that her doctor could not remove her tonsils due to the high risk of anaesthetic caused by her BMI.

Ms Evans then joined Weight Watchers weighing 18 stone 11 lbs and lost five stone in 18 months.

The mum-of-one used to eat a diet of chocolate bars and high fat-foods before joining the weight loss club but now eats healthy low-fat foods and meat.

"Stepping into that class was the most daunting thing I have ever done," the 36-year-old said.

"I currently weigh 13st 11lb. I’m not at the end of my journey but I am still on it. I have had ups and downs on my weight loss journey but it truly has been life changing. I have made friends in class, I now cook, which I never did before.

"I am planning to run a 10k and I am an excellent role model to my son."