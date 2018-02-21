COUNCIL tax in Monmouthshire looks set to increase by 4.95%, increasing the amount paid by those in a band D property to £1,241.76 a year.

And, following a tough round of budget discussions, the council is also proposing to introduce charges for children attending school-based breakfast clubs.

Concessionary bus fares for school children are also earmarked for an increase from £390 a year to £440 a year.

And it is likely that the cost of school meals will also be increased from £2.10 to £2.45.

Elsewhere some council assets could be sold off “at best value” to help balance the books.

Pupils attending hour-long breakfast club which dedicate half-hour slots to childcare and breakfast, could be charged £2 – a move which cabinet say will raise £125,000 next year.

The breakfast will remain free for children, and only those who use the half-hour childcare session will be charged.

The proposed council tax rise does not yet take into account changes to any local precepts for town councils or police.

The council report to be considered by cabinet suggests the 4.95 per cent increase will apply for 2018/19 alone, with council tax increases in the subsequent three years reverting to 3.95 per cent.

In November, draft budget proposals revealed that the council were looking to plug a budget shortfall of £482,000.

Following consultation with councillors, these now revised proposals will be discussed by full council on St David’s Day.

Elsewhere controversial plans to make cuts to Sunday bus services have been scrapped in the proposals, with the £26,000 being covered by Section 2016 funding.

Primary school meal charges could increase from £2.10 to £2.45, which the council say will raise £100,000 for 2018/19.

While the final Welsh Government funding settlement has left Monmouthshire County Council better off by around £269,000, a report suggests that planning for next year’s budget will be” more difficult”.