A GRANDMOTHER celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by friends, family and the Mayor of Newport.

A surprise party was organised for Phylis Jahn, who turned 100 on Monday, at the Ridgeway community centre yesterday afternoon.

Daughter Annette Owen said: "She was overwhelmed by everybody's kindness.

"She is very independent and feels guilty when other people go to much trouble for her."

Ms Owen said her mum, from the Ridgeway area of Newport, has been going to the community centre for more than 20 years. The mum-of-four and grandmother-of-five goes to the centre to play bingo, have a chat and a cup of tea.

"She loves going and all the people in the centre," Ms Owen added. "She has had two birthday parties - one with family and then the one today - and almost 100 cards.

"She has not finished reading them yet."

At the party, they had all sorts of food as well as hot drinks and soft drinks, Ms Owen continued.