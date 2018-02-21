AN OFFICE complex in Newport has been sold to a property developer for £2.45 million.

The 24 Severn complex at Langstone Business Park, which is made up of two buildings, has been sold by Robert Hitchins Ltd to Hertfordshire-based Grammont Group.

Asset and development manager for Robert Hitchins John Jones said: “We developed 24 Severn at Langstone Business Park and secured a strong line-up of tenants.

“This sale of our remaining interest was a strategic decision to realise some cash resources and re-invest in the south west and south Wales property markets.”

Businesses based at the buildings, built in 2006, include NFU Mutual, Henry Howard Finance, New Bridges Care, Grenke Leasing, Handelsbanken and pointOne EPoS.

Gareth Lloyd from Robert Hitchins’ agent Knight Frank said: “We’re delighted to assist Robert Hitchins with its ongoing development strategy in south Wales.”