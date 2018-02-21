MEMBERS of a youth group have climbed Newport Transporter Bridge and raised more than a £1,000 for charity.

The Shaftesbury Youf Gang group, which puts on events for young people living in Newport, organised an event to climb the bridge, in a bid to raise money for St David’s Hospice.

Members of the group took a deep breath and climbed 278 steps to the top on Tuesday.

Co-ordinator Richy Davies said: “The lads were amazing. It was a big challenge for them to take on. People do not realise quite how high up it is.

“But they walked up and across.

“I must admit that I did not climb it because of my vertigo.”

Mr Davies, who works for Gwent Police, said he he was “over the moon” with the group raising £1,400.

“I could not believe that we managed to raise the sum,” said the 48-year-old.

“We managed to raise that sum from a single fundraising event.”

He added: “We wanted to support St David’s Hospice because o f the great work that they do. Most people have been affected by cancer in some way.

“We will be doing another charity event soon.

“We are thinking of hiking a mountain to raise money for another charity.”

To make a donation, e-mail richy.davies@gwent.pnn.police.uk