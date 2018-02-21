EMPLOYMENT and unemployment rates in Wales rose, according to the latest figures, for October-December last year.

But the rate of economic inactivity - a category including students, the long-term sick, unpaid carers and early retirees - fell during the same period.

Wales' employment rate rose by 0.2 per cent, to 72.7 per cent of 16-64 year-olds. This is above Northern Ireland (68.7 per cent), but below England and Scotland.

Unemployment among people aged 16 and over was five per cent for the last quarter of 2017, up 0.9 per cent on the previous quarter (July-September). This is the highest unemployment rate and the largest quarterly increase, of the four UK countries.

UK-wide, the quarterly rise in unemployment was 0.1 per cent.

During October-December, 23.4 per cent of Wales' 16-64 year-olds were economically inactive, down 0.8 per cent.

“It is encouraging that our employment rate has risen over the past quarter, and economic inactivity has fallen," said First Minister Carwyn Jones.

"However, given the wider climate of economic uncertainty it is essential we continue to do all we can to drive up employment levels and support Welsh companies to prosper and grow.”

Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns welcomed the increase in employment, but said the rise in unemployment shows "there is absolutely no room for complacency in the effort to safeguard Wales’ path to prosperity."

“The UK Government is working hard to create the right conditions for investment and job creation in Wales," he said.

Plaid Cymru shadow economy secretary Adam Price AM said the rates "highlight Labour's failure to create enough high-skilled, well-paid jobs, and make a mockery of their pledge to deliver 'Prosperity for All'.

"This is a worrying new trend. Just six months ago the unemployment rate was four per cent, but it has been creeping up."

Benefit claimant count figures reveal that at January 11, the number of claimants in all Gwent council areas, except Torfaen, were down on January last year. The biggest claimant count decrease was in Blaenau Gwent (0.7 per cent, or 310 people).

In Torfaen, the count rose by 0.8 per cent (465 people), against January 2017, a figure likely reflecting the introduction last summer of Universal Credit.

Torfaen was the first area in Wales to see Universal Credit introduced, as part of a UK-wide roll-out programme, and note accompanying the figures indicates that “a broader span of claimants are required to look for work” under the new system, so the number of people recorded is likely to rise in roll-out areas.