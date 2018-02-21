FIVE Albanian nationals arrested following an immigration raid in Monmouthshire are set to be deported from the UK.

Local officers, together with immigration enforcement officers from the Home Office, visited a house in Monmouth on Tuesday.

Four men aged between 22 and 24, along with a 21-year-old woman, were arrested after they were found to be illegal entrants to the country.

They remain in immigration detention while steps are taken to remove them from the UK.

PC Jenny Morgan, of Gwent Police, said on Tuesday: “Today, four men and one woman, all in their twenties who were illegally in the UK were arrested by Border Agency staff in a joint operation with Monmouth police officers, following recent local intelligence.”