THE widow of a popular Machen ice cream maker has been presented with a trophy in his memory.

Ice cream maker Lewis Richards, who was from Machen and ran Minolis of Machen business, died last year after a battle with cancer.

And now Mrs Richards has been presented with a trophy in her late husband's memory by the Ice Cream Alliance (ICA) - the trade body for the UK's £1bn ice cream industry.

ICA national president Maggie Rush, who presented the Marvin Benton award to Mrs Richards, said her husband had demonstrated an "outstanding" contribution. She also congratulated the firm for winning a trophy for its entry in a competition of an ice cream created on a wedding cake-theme.

Mrs Richards said: "I was really touched."

For more information, call 07947 210387.