WITNESSES are being urged to come forward after a man was seen acting in a "sexually inappropriate way" on board a train.

The incident happened between 11pm and midnight on February 12 on a train travelling between Chepstow and Cardiff Central.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: "A man was walking through the carriage and harassing women travelling by themselves. He asked one of the women to put their hands in his trousers.

"Officers would like any of the women who were approached by this man to get in contact with police.

"Likewise, officers would be keen to speak with anyone else who was travelling at this time and saw anyone acting in a suspicious manner."

Information can be passed to BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 10 of 13/02/18. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.