TWO friends have joined forces and created an ice cream company together to relive their childhood memories.

David Vaughan from Newport and Fiasel Rahman from High Cross have created the Welsh Ice-cream Trike, an ice cream vending bike, which will visit Newport for the first time this weekend.

Mr Vaughan works for the fire service, while Mr Rahman owns restaurants in the city.

The friends, who have known each other for more than 20 years, decided to launch a seasonal venture together, and ice cream seemed like a natural choice.

Mr Vaughan said: “I consider myself a bit of an ice cream connoisseur, and ice cream being sold from a bike brought back a lot of memories from our childhood, so we decided to get a bike made and launch the venture.”

“We want to offer quality,” Mr Vaughan added. “We source the ice cream from Welsh company Sidoli's Ice Cream and we serve it in waffle cones.

The bike will be at Friars Walk from 10.30am on Saturday and will be available for events, weddings and private hire.

Mr Vaughan said: “We have had really positive feedback so far, and our children are really happy about it.”

Find out more about the Welsh Ice-cream Trike visit twitter.com/welshicetrike or email welshicecreamtrike@outlook.com.