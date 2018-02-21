A MAN who has breached his license conditions after being released from prison has been recalled.

Gwent Police are appealing for information to locate Benjamin Simpson, aged 21 years old from the Newport area, who was released from prison on February 2 of this year.

Simpson received a 10 month for burglary after being sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: "Due to the fact that Benjamin Simpson, who was released on licence, breached their licence conditions they have now been recalled to prison.

"If you have any information please call 101 quoting 411 21/02/2018 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."