Have you seeing missing 18 year old Holly Brown from Newport?

GWENT Police are appealing for information to help find 18-year-old Holly Brown, from Newport, who has been reported missing.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "Holly is described as white, 5ft6” tall, of a slim build with long brown hair and could be wearing a gold puffer jacket.

"Holly hasn’t been seen since March 1, 2018 and officers are concerned for her welfare."

If you see Ms Brown or have any information relating to her whereabouts, please call 101 quoting log 212 06/03/2018.