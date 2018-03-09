A TEENAGER has been given a suspended sentence after breaking into a home and taking more than £2,000 worth of items.

The court heard that amongst the correspondence Michael Morgan stole was a letter from Velindre hospital – which resulted in the homeowner missing a chemotherapy appointment.

Morgan, 19, was given the suspended sentenced at Newport Crown Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to one count of burglary and three counts of dishonestly making a false representation.

Prosecuting, Gareth James said the 19-year-old broke into the property in Blewitt Street, Newport, between May 17 and June 9 while the owner was away.

Mr James said that, when returning from his holiday, the man discovered the front door had been forced and a significant amount of property had been taken – including a computer, camera equipment, three tablets, a gold ring and cigarettes.

He added: “£2,000 to £3,000 worth of property was taken, together with correspondence. The owner was someone suffering from cancer and who was undergoing treatment.

"One of the items taken was a letter for a chemotherapy appointment at Velindre hospital. He missed the appointment because he didn’t know about the letter.”

Mr James said Morgan, of Claude Road, in Caerphilly, stole two bank cards as well, spending more than £1,500.

“He left a trail leading to him – he used his own name and telephone number when ordering a pizza,” Mr James continued.

Reading out the victim statement, Mr Morgan said the owner now feels insecure at home.

Speaking on defence of Morgan, Gareth Williams said that Morgan is sorry.

“He is 19 and has never been before a court before,” Mr Williams continued. “This is something that has come out of the blue in a 19-year-old who was going to college to do his a-levels and with a bright future.”

Judge Daniel Williams said: “The owner was a vulnerable man. The fact his home was invaded left him feeling insecure, but there is also the impact of what missing the appointment may have had on him.”

He sentenced him to a total of 12 months imprisonment in a young offender’s institution, but suspended that sentence for 18 months. The judge ordered him to carry out 240 hours of unpaid work over the next year.