OFFICERS lined a Pontypool street to form a guard of honour ahead of the requiem mass for a police constable, described as a ‘mischievous adventurer’.

Leighton Lloyd Yhnell, 51, of Garndiffaith – also known as PC 742 of the Gwent Constabulary – died suddenly at his home on Friday, February 16.

The service, led by Father David Hayman, was held at St Alban’s RC Church in Pontypool, prior to an interment at the cemetery in Blaenavon on Friday, March 9.

Such was the size of the turnout for the funeral that some of the congregation watched the ceremony via video in the adjoining hall.

Rhiannon Yhnell described her brother as a “force of nature”, who “sought and found adventure”.

“He was a force of nature we thought would never stop and it is so hard to describe the breadth of our loss,” she said.

“He loved his family deeply. He served his country as a solider and his community as a police officer.

“He sought and found adventure.”

She added that before becoming a police officer, he reached the role of sergeant major, and was involved in tours of Iraq and Northern Ireland.

“Always entertaining us with countless tales Leighton was a master storyteller,” she added.

“He always seemed to find himself in extraordinary situations.

“In 1982, Pope John Paul II came to the UK on tour. Schools were invited to Cardiff Arms Park and Leighton was among the pupils from St Albans at the stadium.

“In the distance, he could see the pontiff – an iconic figure in white waving to the crowds of thousands. A classmate with Leighton wanted a cigarette.

“So both went through a side exit into an empty corridor, thinking they were safe from discovery.

They were unaware of the commotion around them. Suddenly as Leighton turned around, he found himself face-to-face with the Pope himself.

“Smiling, John Paul placed his hand on his shoulder and said: “God bless you my son”.

“If he was anyone else, they would have been caught by their parents but not Leighton. It just had to be the Pope.”

She continued: "The writer and musician, Henry Rollins, once said: “Some people have a kind of immortality about them. And you can’t imagine that they will ever gone”.

"I think that very much applies to Leighton.

"He will always be with us in our hearts and minds. His legacy continues with his children – Tom, Bethan, Evie and Iolo.

"He will continue to live on in our memories – a mischievous adventurer who loved his family and friends."

Julian Williams, the chief constable of Gwent Police, said: “On behalf of Gwent Police, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to Leighton’s family, friends and colleagues.

“There was a large turnout today, which stands testament to Leighton’s popularity.

“He was a much loved, respected and dedicated officer who will be missed by many.”

During the ceremony, Mr Williams said PC Yhnell’s fondness for storytelling of his army days would be remembered by officers in Abergavenny and Monmouth.

“They described him as the Uncle Albert of the shift,” he said.

“But Leighton’s build up to a story was not ‘during the war’, it was ‘when I was in the army’.

“This is something that Leighton was clearly incredibly proud of and used to talk about with fondness and a smile.”

He continued: “Leighton also had a very caring side as you will know to him, regularly brining in warm clothing and sleeping bags for the homeless people in Abergavenny and Monmouth - to keep them warm.”

He referred to an incident involving a teenage accused of assault.

“Even though he was an alleged offender, Leighton took him to McDonalds, bought him a Big Mac meal out of his own money. There was no judgment – just acts of kindness,” said Mr Williams.

“Leighton had a unique style of policing the Abergavenny and Monmouth area, particularly when on mobile patrol in secluded areas.

“He would often turn on the blue lights in the lanes and when his colleagues were perplexed as to why he’d turn on his lights, Leighton would simply reply: ‘see they know I’ve been here now’.

“The community would actually comment positively on seeing police in the area.

“What is evident to us all in Gwent Police is that every person we have spoken to in relation to Leighton speaks really, really highly of him and with great affection and with huge respect.

“You were a gentlemen Leighton, a first rate officer and will be sorely missed many.”

He is survived by his wife Anna-Marie, and their four children - Tom, Bethan, Evie and Iolo.