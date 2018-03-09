PUPILS have been congratulated for organising an event which brought the community together and celebrated Newport’s heritage.

Pupils of Ringland Primary School organised an event Thursday at the Newport Medieval Ship centre to celebrate its history, as part of the Youth Promoter Scheme.

Parents, Lord Dafydd Elis Thomas, Newport mayor Councillor David Fouweather and other councillors attended the event.

Head teacher Lisa Bowen said: “They children were tasked with bringing the community together and through the scheme they needed to celebrate heritage and culture of Newport.

"It is the year of the sea so they chose Newport Medieval Ship. The children organised the entire event. They arranged for a puppet show to take place called Hear at Sea. The show focussed on the myths and legends of the sea.

“The night also allowed the development of skills such as PR and marketing.”

She added: “It was an enjoyable event. The children never cease to make me proud of them.

“I think they are an inspiration.”

Cllr Charles Ferris, who was also in attendance, said: “It was a wonderful event. It was put on by the primary school. It went very, very well.”