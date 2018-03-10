MONMOUTHSHIRE has been chosen as a 5G test bed site to improve rural connectivity.

5GRIT will build a 5G test bed for rural use cases in Monmouthshire, Cumbria, Northumberland, North Yorkshire, Lincolnshire, Invernessshire and Perthshire.

On the first anniversary of digital strategy, the UK government has today announced the winners of a £25-million competition to pave the way for a future rollout of 5G technology in the UK.

They will test 5G across a range of applications, including smart farming with drones, using the internet to improve healthcare in the home, increasing manufacturing productivity and maximising the future benefits of self-driving cars.

Secretary of state for Wales Alun Cairns MP said: “Today’s announcement is another example of how the UK government’s digital strategy is delivering for every corner of Wales.

“These tailor-made projects will transform our most rural communities, exploring innovative ways to use 5G to develop the tourism and agriculture industries, which are vitally important to the Welsh economy.”

The MP added: “The UK government recognises the importance of investing in quality communication infrastructure to boost the productivity and capacity of our local businesses and so that all residents can keep pace with the UK’s digital transformation.”