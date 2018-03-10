THE winners of the South Wales Argus School and Education Awards were revealed at a special ceremony on Thursday.

The South Wales Argus teamed up with University of South Wales to recognise the amazing work of schools and teachers and education establishments in Gwent.

The awards were held at The Coldra Court Hotel by Celtic Manor in Newport.

Kirsty Williams. Cabinet Secretary for Education, spoke at the event.

She said: "I am delighted we are celebrating real examples of the high standard of teaching.

"Please keep on doing what you are doing and share whatever it is that makes you stand out."

The guest speaker on the night was Roy Noble, one of Wales’ most popular broadcasters.

He spent his early career in education and he was the head teacher of two primary schools in Powys and he shared stories of his time in education and had plenty of funny anecdotes.

He told the finalists that he felt it was "a privilege and a pleasure" to be among them.

There were lots of cheers as the winners of each category were announced.

Two of the highly contested titles were the Primary School of the Year Award, which went to Griffithstown Primary School and the Secondary School of the Year Award, which went to St Joseph's RC High School in Newport.

They were in the running for the final award of the evening, the School of the Year Award.

The title went to St Joseph's RC High School.

There will be full coverage of the awards in Monday's edition of the South Wales Argus.